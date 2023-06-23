Owenton City Council held a special meeting June 15 at the city building. With all members present, approval was given for purchase of fire equipment and entering a franchise agreement for services with Spectrum.
Vogelpohl Fire Equipment of Erlanger had submitted a quote of $24,330 for purchase of two self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) units along with accessories. Fire Chief Greg Estes said he had talked to representatives of the Monterey Fire Department who have “three or four extra SCBA’s from their grant that they are not using currently” that Owen County can have.
With these and the “two being purchased by the city and two by the county we should have four on each truck.” Although, he noted “that number might go down some” because some accessories may not be compatible with current equipment;otherwise the fire department should be in good shape.
In answer to a question from Larry Dale Perry as to where the money will be coming from for the equipment, City Clerk/Treasurer Sherry Hamilton said the city budgeted for this purchase; funds will not come from city certificate of deposits (CDs). Council unanimously approved the bid.
Spectrum Cable’s franchise agreement was approved contingent upon review and approval by City Attorney Mitzy L. Ford. Hamilton said the company “will purchase the license, like everybody else does, and they will pay the 1.5% just like everyone else does” once they start doing business in the city. Council unanimously approved the agreement.
The next meeting of the Owenton City Council will be July 13 at 5:30 p.m. at city hall. For more information, call (502) 484-2313.
