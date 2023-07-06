The cork oak, or Quercus suber (suberosus means cork-barked in botanical Latin) is the dominant tree species on the Iberian Peninsula. 80% of the world’s cork is produced in Portugal and Spain; the remainder is produced in Northern Africa and Italy.
On a recent trip to Portugal, I saw miles and miles of cork oak on the way from Lisbon to Mertola in the Alentejo region where the Mediterranean climate is hot and humid during the summer and mild during the winter months. The managed cork groves, called mondados, share the landscape with olive groves, grape vineyards, livestock, and wheat fields.
The practical use of cork goes back 5,000 years. The hydrophobic (water resistant) properties and its ability to maintain its shape have long been valued. Cork is more then a bottle stopper; it is used to manufacture shoes, purses, flooring, insulation, gaskets, fishing equipment, and more. Cork contains suberin, which is a macromolecule noted to be hydrophobic, buoyant and fire resistant. It also is a great shock-absorber--think about all those comfortable shoes you have that have cork foot beds.
Harvesting cork takes place about every nine years, after the trees have reached the age of about 25 years and attained a trunk circumference of at least two feet.)
Harvest takes place May through August when highly skilled “extractors,” working in teams of two, make precision cuts with a specialized axe. They carefully pry a two-inch-thick plank of cork from the main trunk of the tree without damaging the cambium layer of the tree. (The cambium layer is essentially the vascular system of the tree). Basically, the cork is the “dead” skin of the cork cambium, comprised of the aforementioned suberin.
When you look out at the montados of cork trees you will see numerals from 1-9 painted on the trunks. These numbers identify the year that the cork was last harvested based on the decade; so, if you see 1 it means that the last harvest was in 2021; if you see a 9, they were last harvested in 2019.
Once the cork is harvested, the planks are dry cured for six months. To process the cork further the planks are boiled in water for an hour and pressed flat before being molded into a cork stopper
or cut into shapes for other intended uses.
I remember about a decade ago there was talk of a cork shortage. Wineries were shifting from the more expensive cork to plastic stoppers and screw tops, so the myth of a cork shortage was born. In fact, Portugal has a highly sustainable and prolific cork industry where the raw material has become an alternative to leather in the production of everything from hats to furniture upholstery. In the United States, it has become a popular choice for flooring as a sustainable building material.
There is no cork shortage, and, in fact, the carbon footprint of cork harvesting and processing is considerably less than that of plastic and aluminum screw tops.
Additionally, and maybe more importantly, in the 200 year-plus lifetime of a cork tree it can absorb CO2 and store the carbon. Cork is a renewable resource because the trees are not cut down; they can regenerate every ten years, live to be 200-300 years old, have the capacity for long term carbon sequestration and are a part of an ecosystem that supports wildlife and complements raising livestock like sheep, cattle, pigs, and chickens in the region.
So, rethink cork underfoot, in a bottle or as a leather alternative because it may be the most promising renewable resource from a tree to be rediscovered repeatedly for 5,000 years.
