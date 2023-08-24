The Corinth City Council met on Monday, Aug. 14 to make a final decision on an ordinance that would ban smoking inside the city’s public places and no closer than 25 feet from entrances. The ordinance was approved but not without a change.
Before the vote, Marsha Bach, of Fitness For Life Around Grant County (FFLAG), a strong proponent of the ordinance, addressed the council to detail how the group would help support the ban, should it pass. Businesses will be notified of their role and signage provided free of charge.
Sam Patel, whose business, Noble’s Truck Stop, is popular among truckers, has been an active opponent of the ordinance. He brought the councilmembers a list of the names of his regular customers, including out-of-town truck drivers, who indicated that they would dine at the truck stop less often should the smoking ban pass.
Patel has maintained throughout the process, which began in February, that a smoking ban would hurt his business. Not a smoker himself, he nonetheless stresses the “constitutional right” of his customers to smoke in his place of business.
As the vote was called, councilmember Darren Billiter indicated a change of heart. “You gotta think of the non-smokers’ rights … (but) if his business starts failing, we need to come back and look at it.” He said he would vote “yes” but that the council should revisit the issue if the ban negatively impacted Patel’s business.
Exhibiting compassion for Patel‘s concerns, the council decided to amend the ordinance. Instead of banning smoking within 25 feet of the entrance to public buildings, the ordinance will now read “10 feet.” This will allow Patel’s customers to smoke while eating at picnic tables nearby and to possibly remain under the business’s awning.
With the change in distance, this became an actual first reading of the ordinance and was approved 3-1. The second reading will take place at the council’s September meeting. The ordinance will go into effect 60 days after that.
Mayor Dalaney Bishop attempted to reassure Patel, saying, “We promise we will revisit if it hurts your business.” He said to give it three or four months, though.
Billiter added that he’d never looked at the issue from the perspective of a non-smoker, and just before the meeting adjourned, he offered an optimistic, “I hope they’re right about a lot of businesses doing better” as a result of the ban.
