Do you remember going to Vacation Bible School when you were a little bit younger?
I certainly do, and it was a lot of fun!!
Bible stories, learning new songs, crafts, recreation, and of course, Koolaid & cookies!!
The Williamstown Senior Center is going to let you enjoy this again!
So please sign up for the Senior Vacation Bible School starting Monday, July 31, Wednesday, Aug. 2, and Friday, Aug. 4 from 1 p.m. to 3 pm.
You can sign up by calling 859 824-6415.
The location is 400 North Main Street, Williamstown (behind the fire department).
Make sure you leave your name and phone number if I don’t answer!!
By the way, if you need transportation, we can help with that. And if you are babysitting with grandchildren, bring them — we have some help for childcare if needed.
Also, I will have some excellent leadership from Scotty Simpson and possibly some others from Sherman Church of Christ!
I looking forward to seeing you--bring a friend or two!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.