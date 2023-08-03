If you’ve never visited the FFA/4-H livestock shows during the fair, you’re missing a chance to see some of the most well-cared for and loved farm animals you’ll ever see and the young farmers who raise them.
For real cuteness overload, you need to make sure you catch the Cloverbuds show. Remember the fair scenes from Charlotte’s Web? This is way better. And bonus: the huge industrial fans keep the barn comfortable while the rest of the fairgrounds swelters.
These youngest of 4-H members can do amazing things. How young are they? A four-year-old boy exhibited a chicken and a rabbit, each so large he could barely hold them in his little arms; a five-year-old girl showed her cow, which dwarfed her.
A couple of kids barely tall enough to look over the table were among those displaying the county hams they’d cured.
The love these Cloverbuds have for their animals is evident. Hens and rabbits were cuddled and petted. Young owners enjoyed just hanging out in the pens with their goats.
Though they have a long way to go before they become the highly knowledgeable showmen that their older 4-H counterparts or the FFA members are, you can see their determination get there.
The showmanship of the older exhibiters is fascinating to observe. As they lead their animals, they keep their eyes locked on the judge at all times, maintaining eye contact as much as possible.
The competitors maneuver around their goats and sheep in a sort of dance. The goal is to keep the animal between the judge and the exhibiter, so as the judge moves from one animal to the next, each successive youth swings around to maintain the proper alignment.
All of this is made harder by the necessity of keeping one’s goat or sheep properly positioned in order to display their confirmation to best advantage. There’s no doubt that these young farmers are working hard.
Next year, before you hit Holy Donuts or jump on the ferris wheel, take a detour through the livestock barn. You won’t regret it.
