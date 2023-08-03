PROPERTY TRANSFERS
7/20 — Greenfield Property Group LLC to Betty M. Beach, Lots 29 and 30 Charlotte Heights Subdivision for fee simple
7/20 — James E. Hafer and Rebekah J. Hafer to James E. Hafer and Rebekah J. Hafer, 17.128 acres Southeast Side of Mann Road for consolidation of property under one deed
7/20 — Dale William Cross and Donna Marie Cross to Christopher Dale Cross, Lot 6 Harry Toole Farm AKA Oakwood Estates — Life Estate Deed for love and affection
7/21 — Lawrence W. Mercer and Linda Mercer to Justin J. Carpenter and Megan Linn, 1.114 acres Dry Ridge Mt. Zion Road for $251,000
7/21 — A and J Homes LLC to Samantha Ruzol and John Carl Yap Ruzol, Lot 6 Phase 1 Summerfield Subdivision for $267,500
7/21 — Teddy Workman to Travis W. Beach Custodian, .7887 acres East Side Kentucky Route 1132 for $1
7/24 — William F. Burke Revocable Trust to John M. Sebree, Lot 5 and 20 Feet of Lot 6 Section 3 North Hills Subdivision for $325,000
7/24 — Albert L. Campbell and Amy L. Campbell to Amy L. Campbell, Mark Corbett and Melissa Corbett, 2 parcels Keefer-Lawrenceville Road for $95,000
7/25 — Robert E. Wilson and Michelle L. Wilson to Robert E. Wilson, Lot 1 Section 1 Green Meadows Subdivision for $1
7/25 — John W. Wright Executor to John W. Wright Trustee, Lot Warsaw Road for Last Will and Testament
7/25 — Allison Mortensen, Allison Mortensen Hunter and Ronald Hunter to PFLP, LLC, Lot 138 Unit 1 Paradise Point for $50,000
7/25 — Duane Chaney and Marsha Chaney to Shawn Murray and Stephanie Rosenacker Murray, property in Grant and Gallatin for $591,554
7/25 — Harold Eugene Dunn Estate to Kasey McClanahan and Hannah McClanahan, Kinman Road, $10
7/26 — John Colson and Melissa Colson to Kurt Listermann, Lot 36 Section 2 lakeside acres for $250,000
MARRIAGE
7/21 — Amanda Louise McPhearson to Christopher Kemoni Hardy
