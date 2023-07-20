MARRIAGES
7/7 — Megan Elizbeth Vance to Liam Daniel Acton
7/7 — Marjorie Wayne Milner to Ronald Edward Milner
7/11 — Jasmine Aline Hale to Micah Philip Kinglsey
7/12 — Ashland Sky Merrell to Matthew Cody Johnson
PROPERTY TRANSFERS
7/6 — Gary L. Wallace, Williams Anthony Collins and Leann Collins to Terri L. West and Mark A. West, 2 Tracts, Falmouth Street for $219,000
7/7 — Skyler J. Yates to Aubry P. Edwards and Christian D. Edwards, Lot 14 Eagle Creek Subdivision, Section 1 for $228,000
7/7 — Janice Sue Flege Estate to Anthony Seabrooke and Ashley Seabrooke, Lot 7 Martin-Flege Estates Subdivision for $10 cash in hand
7/7 — Landrum Construction, Inc. to Heath Spada and Tara Spada, Lot 52 Section 2, Thoroughbred Run Subdivision for $273,000
7/10 — Jackie G. Kemper, Rosie F. Kemper and Bobby G. Kemper to Ricky L. Dalton and Melanie Lynn Johnson, 2 Tracts Baton Rouge Road for $12,000
7/10 — James Scott Lanter, Scot Lanter and Amber Lanter to Lanter Properties, LLC, 20.2404 acres for $1.00
7/10 — Michelle Lynn Longbons Trustee to Michelle Lynne Longbons and Chadwick Alan Longbons, Tract 40 — A.W. Conrad Subdivision for $1.00 and other good and valuable consideration
7/10 — Mark Cummins and Brooke Rider to Clay Ravis and Aislynn Grace Robbins, 4 Parcels Winnie McGee Subdivision for $157,500
7/10 — Roger D. Cray to Caleb Lewis Cray, 2.20 acres Lemon Northcutt Road for $1.00 Cash in Hand
7/11 — Todd W. Roberts and Amanda Roberts to Steven Krug, 0.220 acre US 25 Crittenden for $58,000
7/11 — Michael Franklin Hagedorn and Tamara A. Hagedorn to Michael F. Hagedorn Trustee and Tamara A. Hagedorn Trustee, Stewartsville Road for $1.00 and other good and valuable consideration
7/12 — Brian Kieith Rodgers and Laura Rodgers to Brittany Nicole Fields, 2 Parcels KY 491 for $1.00 and other good and valuable consideration
7/12 — Steven M. Bahr and Kimberly A. Bahr to Anthony Wallace, House and Lot, Falmouth Street for $35,000
7/12 — Anthony Wallace and Cara Wallace to Steven M. Bahr and Kimberly A. Bahr, 10 acres KY 36 for $45,000
7/12 — Kathryn Gail Bailey and Rita Beach to Gregory T. Webster and Kelsey Webster, 2 acres Taft Highway for $237,500
7/12 — Janice Sue Flege Estate to Robert L. Setters and Mallory Setters, Lot 1 Martin-Flege Estates Subdivision for $10.00 cash in hand
