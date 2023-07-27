PROPERTY TRANSFERS
• 7/13 — Roger T. Taylor, Robert K. Taylor, Cathy Stickles, Rachel A. Stickles and Beverly Jean Richardson to Rita C. Taylor, 2 parcels Dry Ridge-Mt Zion Road for $27,500
• 7/13 — Clabe Mosley, Judith Mosley and Ed Mosley, Jr. to Patrick Wilson, Lots 141, 142, 143 Lake Corinth Estates for $5,000
• 7/13 — Karen L. Judy to Lindsay Judy Stone Trustee, Michar Dryden Trustee and Judy Preservation Trust property on Eagle Tunnel Road for $1.00 and other goods and valuable consideration
• 7/13 — Blake Lee Wolfe to Logan B. Brothers and Jenna R. Brothers, Lot 56 Section 2 Silver Ridge Estates for $83,000
• 7/14 — Diane S. Henry to Diane S. Henry and Johnathon Gatewood, 10.093 acres Independence Road for love and affection between the parties
• 7/14 — Ernest Gayle Gillispie and Virginia L. Gillispie to Ernest Gayle Gillispie, Virginia L. Gillispie and Shane R. Gillispie, 72.43 acres Shiloh Road for $1.00 cash in hand paid
• 7/14 — Jesse D. Colson, Linda J. Colson and Mendola Colson to James Russell Cahill and Erin Michelle Cahill, 24.1415 acres Chapman Road for $1.00 and
other good and valuable consideration
• 7/17 — Kathryn Osborne Howell to Mark Everette Stamper and Patricia Ann Stamper, 4.3567 acres Cason Lane for and in consideration of mutual promises exchanged
• 7/17 — Kathryn Osborne Howell to Mark Everett Stamper and Patricia Ann Stamper, 2.6433 acres Cason Lane for and in consideration of mutual promises exchanged
• 7/17 — Angela J. Colon to Barbara Buza and William Cass 5.00 Acres West Side of KY Route 36 for $315,000
• 7/17 Bruce A. Poor to Lunsford Custom Homes, Inc., .2820 acres east side Redbud Lane for $300,000
• 7/17 — Jennifer Reeves to Monique Reeves and Jordan Kabel, Lot 31 Section 1 Greenview Estates for $236,000
• 7/17 — Daniel Kyle Knarr and Dallas Ann Knarr to Kerri Helton and Franklin Barber, Lot 33 Section 2 & 33A Grantland Estates for $180,000
• 7/18 — Tyler Byrd and Erika Byrd to Kyle Knarr and Dallas Knarr, Lot 61 Section 1 Ashley Estates for $215,000
MARRIAGES
• 7/13 — Candy Jo Osborne to Lewis Gene Gifford
• 7/14 — Raven Nicole Bruin to Jeffry Seth Penick
• 7/18 — Tara Dee Haynes to James Lee Allen Graham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.