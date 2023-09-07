PROPERTY TRANSFERS
· 8/24 — Jennifer Finkenstadt and Dennis Finkenstadt to Charles Deleu Revocable Trust and Charles Deleu Trustee, 1.4898 acres south side KY Rte 491 for $655,000
· 8/23 — Barbara Turner to Victor Z. Turner, Tract 1 WM H Middendorf Tracts for love and affection from parent to child
· 8/24 — Steven W. Aulbach and Karen M. Aulbach to Ollie E. Cooper, Jr. and Tina L. Cooper, 8.8724 acres Osborne Road for $80,000
· 8/25 — Word Investments, LLC to Ronald Jaren Young, 10.5817 acres north side KY HWY 491 for $300,000
· 8/26 — Rachel A. Taylor and Beverly Jean Richardson to Christopher Duncan and Jenna Duncan, 2 tracts Warsaw Road for love and affection between the parties
· 8/28 — David L. Damron, Jennifer C. Damron, Roy Michael Damron, Denise Damron, Paul E. Fox and Renee E. Fox to Michele L. Hughes, 10.9485 acres Keefer Road for $141,000
· 8/28 — TOC, LLC to Landrum Construction, Inc., Lots 5-6-7 Thoroughbred Run Subdivision for $102,000
· 8/28 — James C. Brown and Theresa H. Brown to Jeffy Huffman and Kay Huffman, Lot 9 Maple Ridge Section 1 for $395,000
· 8/28 — Kathryn A. Anderson Trustee to Jonathan F. Bax and Kelly G. Bax, Lot 1 Bradford Subdivision Section 2 for $285,000
· 8/29 — Roy L. Gray and Deborah K. Gray to Robert M. Middleton, 5.1542 acres north side Napoleon Zion Station for $67,000
· 8/29 — Howard Stanley Ashcraft Estate to Adam Bolog, Heather Bolog and Kenon J. Bolog, 10.00 acres west side of Larkin Lane for $110,000
· 8/29 — Addie Rose Combs Mian, Asher Saeed Mian to Peter Betz and Victoria Betz, Lot 45 & PT Lot 44 Toole Bros Subdivision for $210,000
· 8/30 — Ted Paul Bishop and Michaela Lynn Jeffrey to Orpha Bishop, 25 acres Covington Lexington Pike for love and affection between the parties
MARRIAGES
· 8/24 — Kelsey Desiree Morrow to Phillip Logan Vicars
· 8/24 — Tiana Elizabeth Ailstock to Logen Michael Abney
· 8/25 — Jessica Lynn Howard to Samuel Wyatt Littrell
· 8/25 — Christina Marie Souder to Matthew Edward Trenkamp
· 8/28 — Maria Michelle Kurtz to Mark Daniel Kurtz
· 8/29 — Goldie Marie Payne to Michale Todd Payne
