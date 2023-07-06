• 6/22 — Isaiah Gilbert and Melissa Gilbert to Craig Claxton and Nikki Claxton, property on Eagle Ridge Drive for $410,000
• 6/22 — Steven W. Albach and Karen M. Albach to Tyler Allen Hensley and Madison Whitney Hensley, Tract 3 Berkeley Farm 6.0365 acres for $49,022.94
• 6/22 — JKR Global, LLC to Corey David Wynn and Elizabeth Megan Wynn, Lot 131 Section 3 Eagle Creek Subdivision for $30,000
• 6/22 — Wilbur A. Simpson and Wilbur Simpson to Paul E. Gox and Renee E. Fox, 26.3 acres Crittenden Mt. Zion Road for $285,000
• 6/22 — Clyde e. Howe and Elnora Howe to William R. Adkins, 3 Parcels Lemon Northcutt Road for $500,000
• 6/22 — Danny Cain and Donna Cain to TwentyBroadwaySt, LLC, Lot on North Side of Broadway Dry Ridge for $200,000
• 6/22 — Karen K. Peters and Lonnie D. Simpson to Steven S. Peters and Heidi Peters, ½ of Lot 9 and Lot 10 Oral Ashcraft Subdivision for Fee Simple
• Floyd Kenneth Draper Estate to Kendra Moore, Lot 71 and 72 James Street Subdivision for Fee Simple.
• 6/22 — James David Gould to Gary M. Vaterlaus and Melissa J. Vaterlaus, 5.8862 acres South Side Osborne Road for $105,000
• 6/23 — Randy E. Robinson to Brian R. Crisler, Tract 7 Jonesville Farm for $165,000
• 6/26 — Steven W. Albach and Karen M. Aulbach to Steven W. Albach and Karen M. Aulbach, 39.673 acres Baton Rouge Road for $168,300
• 6/26 — Steven W. Aulbach and Karen M. Aulbach to Steven W. Aulbach and Karen M. Aulbach, 5.297 acres Baton Rouge Road for $110,000
• Steven W. Aulbach and Karen M. Aulbach to Steven W. Aulbach and Karen M. Aulbach, 5.010 acres Baton Road for $21,600
• 6/26 — Steven W. Aulbach and Karen M. Aulbach to Steven W. Aulbach and Karen M. Aulbach, 27.624 acres Baton Rouge Road for $117,200
• 6/26 — MWF Properties, LLC to 560 Summer, LLC, Lots 18, 19, 20, and ½ of 17 Bennet Subdivision for $810,000
• 6/26 — James L. Brown and Betty L. Brown to Brown Holding Trust, James L. Brown Co-trustee, Betty L. Brown Co-trustee, 10.00 acres Napoleon Zion Station for $10
• 6/26 — Michael G. Pope to Ryan Justine Crone and Lori Ann Crone, Lot 5 Sarah Franklins Estate containing 21 A and 24 A Ford’s Mill and Stanleys Run Pike for $0.00
• 6/27 — Leemason Contracting, LLC to Jeffrey Dierk and Chevy Rose Dierk, Lot 2 Section 1 Thoroughbred Run Subdivision for $267,000
• 6/28 — Brian S. Maines and Heather N. Maines to Kyle Rosenberg and Kristen Rosenberg, 10.44 acres Cordova Road for Valuable Consideration Paid
MARRIAGES:
• 6/28 — Tamara Gay Semer to James Wesley Reed
