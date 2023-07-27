Grant County Fiscal Court announced a change to the date of the Bulky Item Collection in Grant County. Items will be picked up every Friday.
According to the Facebook post from Solid Waste Management, to schedule a bulky item pickup customers must call Republic Services Customer Service at 1-800-543-1339 before the close of business on Wednesdays.
As a reminder, each residence is allowed to set out bulky items once per month, and the item is limited to 4 cubic yards in volume.
Mattresses, box springs, sofas, chairs, and any other item with a material covering--including leather and vinyl--must be wrapped in plastic in order for Republic to pick it up.
This service is not to be confused with Spring and Fall Cleanup, during which boxes and bundles of items are picked up. This is for large, bulky items only.
