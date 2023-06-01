In the days and months leading up to the Battle of Yorktown, the final and key battle that effectively ended the Revolutionary War, a certain friendship was said to have been made between the famous French General, Marquis De Lafayette, and Captain William Arnold, the namesake of the city of Williamstown. The details on how the two men were to have become friends, we may never know, but their reunion on May 18, 1825 will forever live in the halls of Grant County lore.
Invited to return to the United States of America by Congress, Lafayette toured the young country in elaborate fashion from Aug. 15, 1824 through Sept. 7, 1825.
After touring parts of Tennessee, Illinois, and Indiana, he arrived in Lexington, Ky on May 15, 1825 to attend a military parade and speak at Transylvania University.
The events of the next few days have opened themselves to a wide variety of speculation because Lafayette’s personal secretary, Colonel Auguste Le Vasseur, who documented the rest of the entire trip in great detail, took a brief vacation between May 17 and May 19, 1825--the exact timing that Lafayette would have traveled through Grant County, Kentucky.
Though these events were not recorded in Vasseur’s journal, oral accounts assert that Lafayette and his posse arrived at the home of William Arnold, located on what is now High Street, on May 18. They were greeted with a swarm of people who were eager to see the Frenchman and pay their respects. It was said that Lafayette and Arnold greeted each other like brothers, had breakfast together, and then departed after visiting for two hours.
Lafayette would have then traveled on the Dry Ridge Road through what is now the city of Dry Ridge, Sherman, and then made his way to Crittenden, where he reportedly had dinner at the Henderson-Rouse Tavern, which was located across from the entrance of today’s Gardnersville Road.
After a dinner of fresh venison, Lafayette departed for Walton, Kentucky, lodging at the Gaines Tavern, a building that stands to this day. Other stories of Lafayette’s time in Grant County have emerged over the years, and many of the stories continue to be added to and embellished. But why not? It is hard not to exaggerate the story, especially since the recording secretary was on vacation. In any event, we may never know the exact details of the history of Lafayette’s venture through Grant County, but the trip indeed adds to the richness of the history of Grant County.
