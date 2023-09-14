Despite hopes that this would be the year Grant County’s Relay for Life returned to the streets of Williamstown, the event is not to be, says Jamie Baker, local chair of the organization.
“We used to have a committee of about 20 people,” Baker said; now numbers have dwindled to four or five.
“Our hearts are still in it,” says Baker, but “we didn’t have time to execute a quality event.
A September date for 2024 has been set. It will mark five years since the last Relay for Life in 2019.
Like it did for so many organization, the pandemic hurt Relay for Life. In fact, the timing could not have been worse.
Baker said a huge fundraiser was planned for March 2020; the Chamber of Commerce office was crowded with donated items for auction. Then the auction house called and said,”Have you heard of COVID?” They’d been shut down.
Over 150 items had been donated; more than three years later, many of those items remain in a room at the Chamber of Commerce.
In her role as Chamber of Commerce director, Baker takes a few items to the organization’s monthly breakfast, auctions them off, and credits the amount to the individual Relay for Life teams that got the items donated. Christmas-related items were sold at a silent auction at Williamstown’s Country Christmas and raised around $1,000.
Despite the cancellation of the 2023 Relay for Life event, Baker wants everyone to know “we’re still here; we’re still raising money.”
Year round, teams are active in the community working to raise money for the American Cancer Society. Some of the Grant County cheerleaders “pass the hat” at volleyball and basketball games, for example.
“Whatever we raise is more than we had,” she says, adding that Grant County has raised over $1 million since becoming involved in Relay for Life.
Every spring and fall Grant County Park partners with Relay for Life, allowing the rental of 16 feet wide booth spaces for the U.S. 25 Yard Sale. This spring 60 booths were rented, “the most we’ve ever had,” said Baker.
The fall yard sale is coming up Oct. 6 and 7. Booths for the two-day event are $15 per day. Participants may contact Baker ahead of time to reserve a specific spot.
The cause of raising money for cancer research is close to Baker’s heart. She has lost many family members to the disease, including both her step father and brother in 2010.
The death that spurred her first visit to a Relay for Life event, however, was the loss of a cousin who was just three years older than her--a cousin who had lost her father to cancer shortly before her own diagnosis with brain cancer. Baker walked in her cousin’s memory at her first Relay for Life.
Baker also ticks off the names of community members who have fought hard against cancer multiple times and never given up.
“Cancer doesn’t sleep,” Baker said. Sometimes she thinks about surrendering her position as chairman, but “Every time I think about my time has come and gone, I remember.”
Cancer impacts so many people. Baker says of Relay for Life, “It’s about never losing hope ... we live to fight another day.”
Baker would love to see more teams organized in the county, and the committee needs new members. If you would like to get involved, please contact Baker at (859) 824-3322.
