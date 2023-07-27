Attorney General Daniel Cameron has announced participation in an initiative with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and attorneys general from all 50 states and the District of Columbia called “Operation Stop Scam Calls.”
The initiative highlights the work of state and federal partners against illegal telemarketing operations responsible for billions of calls to U.S. consumers.
“Scam callers victimize vulnerable citizens every day, and their fake calls make phone communication more difficult for everyone,” said Cameron.
“I’m proud of the work my office has done to protect Kentuckians, and we will continue to pursue every available avenue to stop these calls and hold those who facilitate such illegal conduct accountable.”
Since taking office, Cameron has worked with state and federal partners to take action against both robocallers and Voice over Internet Protocol service providers who enable scam calls to reach consumers’ phones, in an ongoing effort to make Kentucky a leader in the fight against scam calls.
He has also joined efforts at the federal level to help curtail illegal robocalls.
For example, he joined a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general in supporting a Federal Communications Commission proposal that would require mobile wireless providers to block illegal text messages from invalid numbers or numbers on the Do-Not-Originate list.
To report a scam to the Attorney General’s office, click here or call (888) 432-9257. To hear directly from the FTC on how to stop unwanted calls and avoid scams, click here and here.
