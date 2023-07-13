Mayor Mark Christopher wants Williamstown to be a fun, safe place to live, play and visit. From golden egg hunts to parades, Williamstown has been having events to include the whole family. One of the latest was from an idea he got watching his kids playing in the backyard with a bubble machine: a free Bubble Day for the city. Two months later, voila! Bubbles in the city!
According to Mayoral Assistant Alex Cummins, they “wanted a community event that kids and parents could come out to” and enjoy. Christopher said of the event, “Families can come together to play games, color sidewalk chalk, blow bubbles and make lasting memories.” So, on the hot June 30, tots to teens to adults did come out to Cunningham Street and played in bubbles.
Though seven months pregnant, Cummins manned the water station and kept the bubble machines full in order to blow the multi-colored orbs across the bottom two tiers of the public seating area buttressing the street.
An estimated 40 families attended the event between 10:30 and 11:00. Cummins said there “wasn’t a toy that wasn’t being played with” at that time. The toys included chalk for street drawing, jenga-type blocks, a bag toss game, a large Four in a Row game and, of course, myriad wands to make those beautiful bubbles.
The city “hopes to do more events” for families. Cummins said they bought the games for Bubble Day with the plan to add more with each subsequent event.
Bubbles were on the bottom two rows of the newly installed seats and steps--part of the planned Amphitheater for the city. Cummins said these were built from “a little bit of funding” from grant monies the city had as well as from donations.
The next phase will be completion of the Amphitheater itself, which will have a stage. She said with the improvements, it is hoped that should “Stage Right want to do a production down here, or we want to do a movie night or someone wants to perform in a concert; we can have this area and it’s…right off Main Street.”
She said of the Amphitheater area, if someone would want to go “do something” such as shopping or eating at nearby growing downtown businesses; this will be a place people can “come and play and do.” It will be a “safe area for families to come and run and play.”
Seeing the popularity of the day, Christopher said “I am already looking forward to next year’s Bubble Day!”
(0) comments
