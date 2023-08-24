Bridges and roads in Grant County have been beehives of activity this summer. Work includes mowing, trimming, replacing, upgrading, paving and patching. In addition to the current bridgework, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, District 6 recently announced that Grant County has received $100,000 from Kentucky Road Funds to replace the Dowingsville bridge on County Road 1214 in Jonesville.
Bridges at Arnold’s Creek, Shady Lane, Turner and Bennett Roads--all low water crossing--have also gotten recent attention. These spots become impassible during high water, and they happen to be in sharp turns that are difficult—if not impossible—for school buses and other large vehicles to navigate. Adding to their precariousness, they have no side rails to prevent vehicles from running off the sides and into the water.
According to a member of the Grant County Schools Maintenance Department, the Grant County Fiscal Court wanted to identify which crossings needed replacement in order to accommodate school bus traffic. Of the four bridges discussed, only replacing crossings on Turner and Bennett Roads would directly benefit school buses.
The concrete crossings at Arnold’s Creek and Shady Lane have been removed and steel bridges constructed, and Turner Road is being replaced. Bennett Road is slated for replacement but has no scheduled work date as yet.
In an email, Grant County District One Magistrate Jacqalynn Riley addressed the prioritization of county road projects. The county has a Road Department Committee comprised of Riley, District Two Magistrate Shawna Coldiron, Road Supervisor Steve Tatum, and Human Resources/ Administrative Assistant of the Grant County Fiscal Court, Melissa Moss. The committee meets monthly to “review work order requests, conditions of roads, bridges, culverts, etc. and discuss priority focus areas.”
“The county’s goal is to replace one bridge, water crossing, and or culverts annually, but the challenge is replacing a bridge costs an average of $200,000 Riley wrote “Once a year, counties (in KY) are eligible for $80,000 to go towards the replacement or repair of a bridge (water crossing, culverts, etc) via the Rural Secondary Program Funding...anything over the cost of $80,000 is the responsibility of the county to fund.”
There are several “buckets” of funding for roads across the state. According to Kentucky Department of Transportation website, for Emergency Road Funding “Participants in the cooperative program have 3% of their road aid funding withheld. This money is then placed in an emergency fund. (Municipal Aid Co-op and County Road Aid Co-op each have their own respective emergency fund.) Participants in the co-op program are eligible to request funding for emergency projects. Non-participants are not.”
These are also 80/20 programs in which the state pays 80% of the cost and the local government pays 20%. Governments must apply for these funds, providing detailed information of the repairs/replacements requested and reporting as they repair and finish.
Riley said that Turner, Bennett, Keefer Lawrenceville, and Scaffold Lick roads were placed on a project list of bridges to be replaced in the coming years. She noted, “These bridges and water crossings typically flood and are impassable as a result of heavy rain weather conditions, which means school buses have to re-route (or can’t run at all) and emergency response team(s) can’t get through or (will) take additional time to arrive on scene when bridges aren’t passable.”
Riley acknowledged that there are more projects than can be accomplished at any one time, but “our hope is to address what we can each year, with the available funding. We appreciate your patience as we balance the overall needs of our county from a funding standpoint.”
Riley encouraged citizens who notice anything needing attention to contact your magistrate, the Grant County Road Department, or Judge/Executive Chuck Dills’ office.
Contact information
• Judge/Executive Chuck Dills Office: cdills@grantco.org; (859) 823-7561
• Magistrate Jacqulynn Riley, District 1 (Williamstown/Corinth southern area): jriley@grantco.org
• Magistrate Shawna Coldiron District 2 (Dry Ridge middle area): scoldiron@grantco.org
• Magistrate Roger Humphrey District 3 (Crittenden, north area): rhumphrey@grantco.org
• County Road Department: (859) 823-4841
