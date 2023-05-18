Brenda Kay Mann, 71, of Demossville, KY, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023 . Born on February 2, 1952 in Gardnersville, KY, she was the daughter of the late Roy J. and Emma Jean Taylor Bowen.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Mann.
Visitation was Thursday, May 11 at Stanley Funeral Home in Williamstown. The funeral took place at noon on May 12. Burial was in Gardnersville Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.