The Grant County Braves boys soccer team squared off against Boone County on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Building on their win over Scott days prior the Braves found another victory, beating the Rebels 4-1.
The Braves opened the game on the attack, attempting to break through Boone’s back line. The Rebels countered with a string of passes, moving the ball upfield and delving deep into Grant’s territory. The Braves were saved by an offsides call.
Moving wide Grant advanced on Boone’s goal with Hunter Wilson finding Boston Traylor in a give-and-go passing sequence. With a through ball, Traylor played the freshman onto goal, but the attack was cut short as the keeper won the ball.
Punting onto Grant’s half the Braves had another close call with a shot by the Rebels striker going just wide. Grant and Boone then went back and forth with the Braves’ offense battling the Rebels midfield.
Six minutes into the half Boone tried to breach Grant’s defense, but Drake Schlueter halted the assault with a save.
After another save by Schlueter Grant was again forced onto the defensive, losing possession after a goal kick. The Braves’ defense fell apart with the Rebels crossing the ball in for a goal.
Grant needed to settle and find their footing. Pressing hard, the Braves fought to tie the game. Moments later, combination passing by Landon and Avery Case created an opening. Landon found Traylor in front of the goal and tied the game 1-1.
Grant was once again on defense 27 minutes into the game, as the Rebels tried to break down the sideline. The Braves managed to clear the ball out, and Boone soon lost it out of bounds.
Quickly playing the ball in, Lane Griffith attempted to cross it onto the goal but was unable to. Over the next several minutes the two sided traded traded the ball. Following a run by Jackson Utter, the Braves earned a shot, but it was blocked.
After preventing the Rebels’ counterattack, Grant advanced upfield with Levi Hammons finding Landon. Boone kicked the ball out of bounds, but the Braves’ offense wasn’t slowed. Moments after a throw by Utter, Konnar Helton earned Grant’s second goal with a header.
Minutes later, the duo replayed their success as Utter found Helton again. Placing the ball to the left, Konnar scored slipping past the keeper for Grant’s third goal.
Though the Braves were able to gain another attempt on goal the half drew to a close before either side could score again.
Early in the second half Helton scored a third goal on a cross by Lane. The Braves now held a 4-1 lead and fought hard to hold it. Despite some close calls, the defense, along with Drake, was able to prevent a Boone County response. Utilizing the width of the field Grant saw success stretching out the Rebel’s defense as they held possession well.
The Braves maintained their lead to the game’s conclusion. Having worked their way out of a losing streak, the team now holds a record of 4-4.
