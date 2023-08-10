Bettie Blake Vance, 81, of Berry, passed away in Georgetown, KY on Sunday, July 30, 2023. She was the widow of the late Allen Gene Vance.
Bettie was born in Nicholas Co., KY on July 28, 1942 to the late Woodford Blake, Sr. and Josie Herrin Blake.
She is survived by three sons, Terry (Jenny) Vance, Troy (Vicki) Vance, Darren Vance, one brother, Woodie Blake, three grandchildren and one great grand-daughter. In addition to her late husband Gene, she is preceded in death by her son Joseph V. Vance and her twin sister, Berttie Sue Switzer.
Funeral services were at the McDaniel Funeral Home in Corinth, KY on Aug.5. Burial was at the Caney Fork Baptist Church Cemetery.
