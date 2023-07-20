On July 1, mother/daughter team Corinna and Madison Mocabee revealed what was hidden behind all those pink and white balloons at 108 North Main Street in Williamstown: sweet smelling, healthy, bath and body products.
The eye-catching name came from the products themselves. Corinna said, “Our store is filled with bath products, so we knew we wanted to have the word ‘bath’ in the name. We used the word “bar” because there is a wide selection of products, and just like in a bar, where customers choose their drinks their way, our customers can choose what products they’re going to use to customize their own bathing and body care experience.” And just like that, BathBar Soap was born.
According to Corinna, in Orlando, Florida there is “a bath store called Basin that our family went to every year. The products were so amazing and the store was such a fun experience for our whole family, it created a desire for that type of store to be brought locally so that other people can have that experience.“
Additionally, they “saw a need for more non-toxic bath products without harsh chemicals or Parabens, so that our customers could have healthier bath and body product alternative options for themselves and their families.”
Their products also have no Phthalates in them. Both chemicals are compounds used as preservatives and/or additives in pharmaceutical and cosmetic products as well as in the food industry. Both may be linked to negative hormonal changes in the human body.
The main products of their business are “soap bars, bath bombs, shower steamers, sugar scrubs, body lotions, body butters, bath salts, and candles.” Their products are all handmade and natural-based, making them “healthier alternatives to items that are found in mainstream stores that do contain harsh chemicals and other toxic ingredients.”
Starting small and “going to vendor shows,” the duo “decided to have a retail store in Williamstown” because they have been a part of the Grant County community for over 40 years at “the small family farm.” Plus, she has “seen how Williamstown has grown and the potential that it has since the Ark has come in.” She said they are “excited to be here and wanted to be a part of the growth of Grant County and Williamstown.”
Summing up their opening, she said “We have had such a great response from the community, and we appreciate the support that we have been shown in just the short time we have been open! We hope that the people of Grant County will continue to see the growth in Williamstown and come visit us and all the other amazing stores that are currently here!“
They are open daily 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM. For more information, contact (513) 748-6268 or email bathbarsoap@gmail.com or follow them on Facebook.
