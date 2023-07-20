Barbara F. Maddox, 73, of Shelbyville passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2023 in Louisville.
She loved crossword puzzles and watching The Price Is Right.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Shirley Clay and Sylvia M. Flynn Cruey.
She is survived by her daughter, Becky Horn (Matt) of Shelbyville; her son, Ron Maddox (Jennifer) of Pendleton County, KY; her grandchildren, Suzanne, Dayna, Shelby Moore (Brett), Destiny Wyckoff (Derek), Coleman Maddox (Katelyn); 2 great-grandchildren, Jameson Wyckoff, Tavis Curry and another great-grandchild to be born soon. She is also survived by her sisters, Ann Winans of Shepherdsville and Patti Hendricks of Warsaw; several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Cremation was chosen in accordance with her wishes. There will be no services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Shannon Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
