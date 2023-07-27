The first of the 2023 Grant County pageants featured dozens of adorable babies, toddlers, and preschoolers. The Baby and Toddler Shows took place on Saturday, July 22. The weather cooperated beautifully, with slight breezes and enough clouds for drama — and an occasional reprieve from the hot sun. Lots of proud family members turned out to cheer on the little ones, most of whom were happy to smile for the camera. All pageant results will be printed in a special section of the Aug. 10 edition.
featured
Baby and Toddler Shows kick off a week of pageants at the fair
- PHOTOS BY Betsy Smith
-
-
- 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.