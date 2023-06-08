Thursday, June 8
· Grant County Board of Elections, 107 North Main Street, Williamstown at 9:00 AM. For more information, contact Tabatha Clemons at 859-824-3321.
· Grant County Board of Education, regular meeting, 820 Arnie Risen Blvd, Williamstown. For more information contact the office at 859-8243323.
Friday, June 9
· Williamstown Senior Center, 400 North Main Street, Williamstown, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM. For more information, contact Cindy Ray at 859-824-6415.
Monday, June 12
· City of Corinth council meeting, 217 Thomas Lane, Corinth at 7:00 PM. Contact Tara Wright, 859 824 5922 for more information.
· Grant County Historical Society, contact Colton Simpson 859 -393-6375 for more information.
· Williamstown Senior Center, 400 North Main Street, Williamstown, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM. For more information, contact Cindy Ray at 859-824-6415.
Tuesday, June 13
· Williamstown Board of Education, 300 Helton Street, Williamstown at 6:00PM. For more information, contact the Office at 859 824 7144.
· Grant County Republican Party, Williamstown City Building, 400 North Main Street, Williamstown at 7:00 PM. For more information contact Eldon Maddox at 859-946-5029
Wednesday, June 14
· Grant County Joint Local Industrial Development Authority, 1350 North Main, Williamstown at 8:30 AM. For more information, contact Jamie Baker at 859-393-8390.
· Grant County Tourist and Convention Commission, 1350 North Main Street, Williamstown at 5:00 PM. For more information, contact Jamie Baker at 859-393-8390.
· Williamstown Kiwanis, LaRosa’s, 96 C Blackburn Lane, Dry Ridge at 12:00 MP
· Williamstown Senior Center, 400 North Main Street, Williamstown, 9:00 AM-3:00 PM. For information, contact Cindy Ray at 859-824-6415.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.