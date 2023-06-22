Thursday, June 22
· Bullock Pen Water District (Grant County Sewer District) will meet at 1:00 PM at 1 Farrell Drive, Crittenden.
Friday, June 23
· Williamstown Senior Center, 400 North Main Street, Williamstown, 9 AM to 3 PM. For more information, contact Cindy Ray at 859 824 6415.
Monday, June 26
· Grant County Planning Commission will meet at 7:00 PM at the Old Courthouse, 101 North Main Street, Williamstown. Call 859 824 7770 for more information.
· Reformers Unanimous Addiction Program meets at 7:00 PM at First Love Community Fellowship, 930 Curry Lane Dry Ridge. Call 859-512-3908 for more information.
· Williamstown Senior Center, 400 North Main Street, Williamstown, 9 AM to 3 PM. For more information, contact Cindy Ray at 859 824 6415.
Tuesday, June 27
· Grant County Democrats meet at 7:00 PM at the Williamstown Senior Center, 400 North Main Street, Williamstown. Call 859 803 7587 for more information.
Wednesday, June 28
· Williamstown Kiwanis, will meet at LaRosa’s, 96 C Blackburn Lane, Dry Ridge at 12:00 PM. For more information, contact Williamstown KyKiwanisClub @Gmail.com
· Williamstown Senior Center, 400 North Main Street, Williamstown, 9 AM to 3 PM. For more information, contact Cindy Ray at 859 824 6415.
