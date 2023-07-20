Thursday, July 20
Fitness For Life Around Grant County, Zoom Meetings at 9:00 AM. For more information and to get the link, contact jodi.cesene@nkyhealth.org.
Friday, July 21
Williamstown Senior Center, 400 North Main Street, Williamstown, 9 AM to 3 PM. For more information, contact Cindy Ray at 859 824 6415.
Individuals with Disabilities Social Group, 318 North Main Street, Williamstown, 6:30 PM. “Like minded individuals coming together in a safe place for socialization. ” Open to all adults 17 and over, different themes each month, games activities and great fellowship.
Monday, July 24
Grant County Planning Commission will meet at 7:00 PM at the Old Courthouse, 101 North Main Street, Williamstown. Call 859 824 7770 for more information.
Reformers Unanimous Addiction Program meets at 7:00 PM at First Love Community Fellowship, 930 Curry Lane Dry Ridge. Call 859-512-3908 for more information.
Williamstown Senior Center, 400 North Main Street, Williamstown, 9 AM to 3 PM. For more information, contact Cindy Ray at 859 824 6415.
Tuesday, July 25
Grant County Democrats meet at 7:00 PM at the Williamstown Senior Center, 400 North Main Street, Williamstown. Call 859 803 7587 for more information.
Wednesday, July 26
Williamstown Kiwanis, LaRosa’s, 96 C Blackburn Lane, Dry Ridge at 12:00 PM. For more information, contact WilliamstownKy KiwanisClub@Gmail.com
Williamstown Senior Center, 400 North Main Street, Williamstown, 9 AM to 3 PM. For more information, contact Cindy Ray at 859 824 6415.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.