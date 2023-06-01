Monday, June 5
· Williamstown Senior Center, 400 North Main Street, Williamstown, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, contact Cindy Ray at 859 824 6415.
Tuesday, June 6
· Grant County Fiscal Court, at Old Courthouse, 101 North Main Street at 4:30 p.m.. Contact the Fiscal Court Office at (859) 823-7561 for more information.
Wednesday, June 7
· Corinth Water District, at the Corinth City Building, 117 Thomas Lane at 7:00 p.m.. Contact Tara Wright at 859 824 7110 for information.
· Williamstown Kiwanis, at LaRosa’s, 96 Blackburn Lane, Dry Ridge at 12:00 p.m.
· Williamstown Senior Center, 400 North Main Street, Williamstown, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, contact Cindy Ray at 859 824 6415.
Thursday June 1
· Grant County Conservation District, USDA Service Center, 486 Helton St, Williamstown at 6:30 p.m. Contact 859 823 2291 for more information.
Friday June 2
· Williamstown Senior Center, 400 North Main Street, Williamstown, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, contact Cindy Ray at 859 824 6415.
