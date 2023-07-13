Thursday, July 13
• Grant County Board of Elections, 107 North Main Street, Williamstown at 9:00 AM. For more information, contact Tabatha Clemons at 859 824 3321.
• Grant County Board of Education, regular meeting, 820 Arnie Risen Blvd, Williamstown. For more information contact the Office at 859 824 3323.
Friday, July 14
• Williamstown Senior Center, 400 North Main Street, Williamstown. For more information, contact Cindy Ray at 859 824 6415.
Monday, July 17
• Grant County Chamber of Commerce at 105 Barnes Road, Williamstown, at 8:00 AM. For more information contact Jamie Baker at 859 393 8390.
• Dry Ridge City Council, 31 Broadway, Dry Ridge at 6:00 PM. For more information, call the City Office at 859 824 3335.
• Williamstown Senior Center, 400 North Main Street, Williamstown, 9 AM to 3 PM. For more information, contact Cindy Ray at 859 824 6415.
Tuesday, July 18
• Williamstown City Council, 400 North Main Street, Williamstown at 6:00 PM. For more information, contact the City Office at 859 824 6351.
Wednesday, July 19
• Williamstown Kiwanis, LaRosa’s, 96 C Blackburn Lane, Dry Ridge at 12:00 PM. For more information, contact WilliamstownKy KiwanisClub@Gmail.com
• Williamstown Senior Center, 400 North Main Street, Williamstown, 9 AM to 3 PM. For more information, contact Cindy Ray at 859 824 6415.
• Grant County Resource Team NKU Grant Campus, 390 North Main Street, Williamstown; 10:00 AM. For more information, contact Sherry Cucchiara at (859) 824-3600
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.