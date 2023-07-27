I bought my old hill farm about forty years ago. It’s nine miles from town, and I have never really lived there. My home has always been in town. An old trailer sufficed as my getaway farmhouse for many years.
About three years ago, I got rid of the trailer and built a cabin. And is it ever nice! It’s constructed according to the codes, designed to look like a house straight out of the mountains (board and bat), and everything is brand new.
Furnishing the
cabin wasn’t a problem. Stuff came from everywhere. My son brought in an old sofa. Lamps, coffee tables
and kitchen things
were supplied by everybody. Who knows where the beds came from. The total monetary value of the contents of the cabin (including the Big-Lots silverware) is probably no more than about twelve dollars!
But then, I took to the cabin a small step-stool that I made at school in my seventh grade woodworking class. Next was the paper alligator-like hat that my Granddaughter wore in some pre-school presentation. The trend was set.
Over time I began
to take to the cabin things of sentimental value: The framed auction hand-bill advertising the sale
of my father’s farm before I was even born, Indian rocks that my sons and I picked up rock hunting, old framed photos and letters from students. The
list goes on and on.
The cabin became the place for those things in my life that have particular sentimental value. And just like the furnishings, they have absolutely no monetary value. But to me, and me alone, they have tremendous emotional value. They are not for sale! I cherish each one of them.
You know what it’s like don’t you? You have that old pocket knife that was your grandfathers. And what about that photo of your mother with Aunt Claudia? You wouldn’t part with them for anything would you? We all have them.
It’s funny how that goes. We spend so
much of our lives pre-occupied with having nice things: our house, the furnishings and our car — just to name a few. But then when it gets right down to it, what counts the most are those things that bring pleasure to only us and cost nothing.
It’s so easy to get
lost in big gifts or
grand adventures.
In a world moving
so fast, and full of so many distractions, maybe we should take a little time to reflect on just what is really important.
Somehow I think Grandpa’s pocket
knife, and the
memories it brings,
will show up near the top of the list.
