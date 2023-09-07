The following is an excerpt from a letter written by Andy Beshear that appears on the Kentucky State Police website.
Dear Kentuckians:
Since taking office, my top priority has been creating a better, safer Kentucky for everyone within this commonwealth. This would not be possible without the service of our law enforcement. Each day, nearly 8,000 brave men and women put on their uniform and badge to protect their communities. They make sacrifices every day to respond to, and reduce criminal activity, so we can have a safer commonwealth.
Transparency has also been a top priority for my administration. It is important that Kentuckians are able to access information on crime trends in the commonwealth so we can make policy decisions that reduce crime, reduce victimizations and continue to build a better and safer Kentucky. In the interests of public safety and transparency, I share with you the Crime in Kentucky 2022 report produced by the Kentucky State Police, which provides details regarding the commonwealth’s annual crime statistics.
The report shows overall serious crime rates dropped in 2022 from the prior year and included fewer reports and arrests for homicides, drug offences and robberies. Overall reports of serious, Category A crimes decreased by nearly 10%, and arrests decreased by 6.2%. Of the 23 categories, 16 saw a decrease in arrests and 18 saw a decrease in crimes reported. This is encouraging news that we are moving in the right direction when it comes to fighting crime across the commonwealth.
As Governor, I am proud to stand with every member of Kentucky’s law enforcement — and as a dad, I am committed to taking intentional steps to further make our state a safer place to call home.
To our brave members of law enforcement: Thank you. We will be forever thankful for you, your sacrifices and your service.
Sincerely,
Gov. Andy Beshear
