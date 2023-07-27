The Grant County sheriff said a man and juvenile arrested for wanton endangerment are also suspects in a vandalism case involving the county’s park.
During Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting, Judge-Executive Chuck Dills was asked if there are any updates about the window being broken out of Lloyd’s Welfare House at Grant County Park.
Dills said the incident happened last week, and that the culprits were in a dark spot of the park where cameras don’t pick up well. He said a rock was thrown through the window, which broke some panes, and a sign was stolen, but there was no sign of entrance into the building.
“We can see their images on camera — they then walked over to one of our exercise equipment [structures] and pulled a sign out of the ground. It was like 4-something in the morning when they did this.”
But, Dills said, the sheriff’s office has some leads they are following up on.
Sheriff Brian Maines feels the incident is related to another, from July 11, where two teenagers were arrested after damaging vehicles on the roadway. A motorist on the interstate called in a report about two people standing on an overpass, throwing rocks off at vehicles.
Maines said a rock “came right through the window of a semi-truck, landed in his center console,” and that rocks made it through the windows of several vehicles.
The incident happened at the Crittenden Mt. Zion Road overpass, at the 165 mile marker. Maines said cars were hit on both the northbound and southbound sides.
“I’m pretty sure dispatch received an immediate call about it, right after the first car was hit …” he said. The teens hit nine cars in total, and all were damaged. Maines said they are lucky no one was injured or killed in a pileup that their actions could have caused.
Kaileb Kollar, 19, of Corinth, was arrested, along with a 17-year-old juvenile from Williamstown. Both were charged with wanton endangerment and criminal mischief, which are felonies.
“They said one of them told the other to do it, and they both started doing it, kind of like a dare situation they both got involved in,” Maines said.
“We think this is tied to the vandalism at the park — it all happened about the same timeframe …” he said, and that the busted-out window was discovered the day after the overpass incident.
“So we will be interviewing the adult again … but I think, with the overpass situation, they realize now that they could’ve taken a lot of people’s lives…” he said. “Why did they do it? We don’t know. Being young and stupid, all you can say for this.”
