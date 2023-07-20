Stepping onto the spongy, pleasant crumb rubber surfacing of the new Piddle Park Playground in Dry Ridge, your feet realize you are in a different kind of outdoor play area. Spinners, tranquility areas, mirrors, slides, poles, block steps and safety mats cover the area that used to have hard surfacing and dated equipment.
27 years is a long time for public playground equipment to be in use. As Dry Ridge City Administrator Ken Little said, “Time and deterioration had taken its toll” on the city’s Piddle Park.
While most local folk know the park and it’s Pollywog Pond well, visitors tend to be a bit curious as to the origin of that name. Simply, it was named after Mayor Howard “Piddle” O’Banion and has been a mainstay of the city since 1981.
By the spring of 2022, however, the public bathrooms needed serious attention. Repairing them, the city then conducted an extensive inspection of the whole of the park.
Reviewing the assessment, Mayor Greg Brockman and Little knew it was time for an overhaul; both agreed there was “not a lot to do in our area for children who are challenged.” Both had seen children come to the park who “were unable to participate, because of accessibility and the type of play structures offered.” Brockman decided to “develop and construct an all-inclusive playground.”
A research presentation concerning possible upgrades of the playground equipment was given to the Dry Ridge City Council in late summer 2022 by Josh Wagner of Miracle of Kentucky and Tennessee. The company designs and sells Miracle® playground equipment. Miracle® has been in the playground equipment business since 1927 and plans specialized equipment.
Council approved the proposal. However, as winter was approaching Little said, “We elected to remove old equipment for safety purposes and wait until the spring for (the) install.”
Due to costs mounting for the special equipment, the city developed a plan “to see if we could get support for upgrades from the community.” Reaching out to any and all they could think of for assistance, members “attended several meetings with local Kiwanis and Grant County Tourism.”
According to Brockman, they reached out to Governor Andy Beshear’s office, working through Representative Savannah Maddox and Grant County Judge/Executive Chuck Dills. They were ultimately able to get funding from the local Kiwanis and Grant County Tourism as well as some funds from state in order to install the specialized playground.
With improvements, there was “a need for more parking,” and as Little said “Handicapped parking was a priority.” To accomplish this, “The City acquired the property at 11 Broadway to accommodate the issue and accessibility to the park.”
The areas of Piddle Park are separated and designed for ages one to five and five to twelve. According to Wagner, the area is designed to be “assessable, inclusive” and “universal” for all children to feel included and for their adults to be able to relax as the kids play.
The soft, spongy play area includes:
· Spinner
· Tranquility corner for those with autism. This area has tools, sensory items and visual aids to help children to calm down.
· Four bay swing set
· Crumb rubber surfacing (from recycled used tires)
· Crumb rubber mulch
· ADA compliant sidewalks on which two wheelchairs can safely pass
Upgrades began in March, 2023 and were completed in July. The city wanted to assure the work was done correctly, so they used only “authorized contractors.”
On July 12, Dry Ridge officials and many other local luminaries conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open the much-improved Piddle Park to the public. Many of those who had been involved in the process attended including Maddox and Dills as well as the Dry Ridge City Council and members of the Grant County Fiscal Court and Williamstown dignitaries.
Little summed up the completion of the park as “a pinnacle of my career here at the city, and I am proud to have been a part of this project.”
