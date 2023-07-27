I should not have a vegetable garden.
For starters, my entire yard is shaded. There’s one spot back along the alley that gets sun...ish. At least, it gets enough sunlight that, given enough time, plants
can eventually produce vegetables.
My tomatoes and peppers come along weeks after everyone else’s. The upside, though, is that when first frost threatens, I can pick all my green tomatoes and let them ripen inside. I still have freshly ripened tomatoes in December, so that’s nice.
A couple of years ago I tried growing green beans. They climbed straight up the support fence like good little beans and then made the jump into an overhanging redbud tree. I had to stand on a ladder in order to pick them.
A second and better reason I should not have a vegetable garden is that I really, honestly, do not get any pleasure from weeding, watering, fertilizing, tying up plants, or any of the other chores that come after planting. I just have some primal urge to dig in the dirt when spring comes.
Why do I bother? Because there’s something splendid about being able to step out my back door with my little basket and pick actual food.
During the pandemic, I worked part time and was at home. I expended more energy on gardening and cooking than usual.
It started with asparagus and rhubarb in early spring. I faithfully went out every day and picked as it ripened. I scoured cookbooks for recipes to try. Pan-roasted asparagus! Rhubarb pie! Rhubarb muffins! Strawberry rhubarb cake!
Zucchini and squash came along next, and I found that the pan-roasted asparagus recipe was easily adapted for those vegetables. Cucumbers found their way into different sorts of salad-y things for my husband (I don’t actually like cucumbers). I made refrigerator pickles to keep the extras from going to waste.
Cherry tomatoes eventually appeared. We ate them roasted with pasta, and I made fiddly but amazing oven-fried cherry tomatoes.
When their big brothers finally ripened, I made them into soup, sauce, quiche filling, scalloped tomatoes, and other wonderful dishes.
Then there was the creamy jalape‘o dip made from my own cilantro and jalapeno peppers. Oh my!
Finally, there were butternut squash for roasting in the fall.
If only I had room for watermelons, and cantaloupe, and pumpkins, I thought. If only I knew how to can!
Fast forward to this summer. I’m working full time on the newspaper (and loving it) and have a part time gig. Free time is precious, but I still planted
a garden.
We ate asparagus a couple of times. The only rhubarb I picked went to my mother-in-law. She also got some kale, which she pronounced delicious. We never ate any of it. I picked and used a little lettuce and some radishes, but for the most part it bolted, along with the spinach and kale.
I found the gumption to tie up my tomatoes about a month into the growing season. My pepper plants are swamped by a volunteer cherry tomato plant that’s reaching its tentacles everywhere. The row where the leafy green vegetables grew now has a carpet of crabgrass. It’s a shame parade.
About a week ago, I picked a lovely zucchini that got just
a bit too big before I noticed
it was there. It’s still in the fridge.
I felt proud of myself for cutting up a cucumber and serving it to the husband and the dogs. (Something from the garden got used!)
There seem to be lots of green tomatoes. I should probably just plan on donating them to the food pantry. My track record this year is abysmal.
I should probably just get a sandbox when the urge to dig hits next spring.
Here’s the recipe for the fabulous pan-roasted veggies. It really is quick and delicious.
Pan-Roasted Zucchini and/or Yellow Squash
1 Tablespoon olive oil
1 Tablespoon butter
A couple of zucchini and/or yellow squash, sliced ½ thick
Heat the oil and butter in a big skillet over medium high until butter melts. Add the sliced veggies in a single layer. Cover and cook 5 minutes. Uncover, raise heat to high, and add salt and pepper to taste. Continue cooking for 3 or 4 minutes until tender and beautifully browned. I flip mine to brown on both sides, but you don’t have to.
