While many look forward to the teeming crowds, bright lights, loud noises and flashing neon of a county fair midway, others find only discomfort and overstimulation that makes the whole experience something akin to a nightmare.
The 2023 Grant County Fair held their annual free, sponsored “Sunshine Day” on Thursday, July 27. The name was coined by Erin Butler, Grant County agriculture teacher and Future Farmers of America (FFA) advisor.
Originally called “Special Needs Day,” the event got a name change. This was Butler’s first year of involvement, and she said she “couldn’t stand that name....We all, in our own way, have some type of special need; it’s just not on the outside as much as some others.”
She wanted to “add to the event and teach my FFA members about being servant leaders and giving back to those that are less fortunate than us mentally, physically, and, experientially.” Thus, the name “Sunshine Day” was born.
Participants braved one of the record-breaking hot days of the summer. Craig Pennington and Tanner Collins of RT Outfitters kept everyone hydrated, slowly driving their utility terrain vehicle around, passing out free bottles of ice cold water to everyone.
Sunshine Day elicited squeals of joy and some the biggest smiles to be seen throughout the whole fair week. Cara Martin said her son, Braden, knows directions and after attending Sunshine Day last year, any time he is close to the fairgrounds on Baton Rouge Road, he says “Grant. County. Fair! Grant. County. Fair!” Today, he was ready to get on the Ferris wheel for a pleasant and fun ride.
Individuals and groups attending included members of the Grant and Pendleton County North Key and the Grant County Special Olympics. North Key provides “mental health, substance use, and intellectual and developmental disability services.” Perhaps more well known, Special Olympics provides athletic opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities to develop their skills and enjoy success.
Butler, also a member of the GC Fair Board, said she stepped in to help put together Sunshine Day when “fair board members could no longer do it.”
She said, “When Sunshine Day was mentioned (at the fair board meeting) and that the former sponsors weren’t going to be able to help this year, I just couldn’t set back and see it not happen. So, with the help of the current fair board, we asked about four businesses if they would help with the day in terms of sponsoring the carnival rides, the lunch, bottled waters, and t-shirts. All of them said absolutely.”
Those who sponsored Sunshine Day were RT Outfitters, Bodyworks Gym, United Skilled Services and Dry Ridge Detailing.
Butler then faced the hurdle of “having enough folks to help.”
She decided to approach the Grant County FFA students. “I asked our FFA officers if they wanted to help, and they were super excited about it. They came up with some other games that the participants could enjoy that were low key. We ordered a bunch of sensory toys and toys with lots of textures like fidgets, pop its, and stretchy tubs for prizes that they could take home.”Face painting was another fun activity.
“Of course, she added, we have FFA members that have livestock projects at home. It wouldn’t be a true fair experience without seeing some livestock because after all, that is why fairs exist in the first place.
“Amanda(Cook) brought her mare Whiskey and Amelia (Kearns) brought her goat Jasper. They are very tame, and those with touch sensitivity could take their time and feel something that they may have always wanted to but just couldn’t because of the oversensitivity.” Max the rabbit and two quail rounded out a delightful livestock experience for participants.
Still, glitches can complicate any event. Butler said the items for the FFA section were “ordered by our district financial officer, Brian Linder. Then it all got stuck in the mail somewhere and I panicked! So, Monday of fair week, three days before the Sunshine Day event, I messaged my friend Samantha Raleigh at the Dry Ridge Post Office. Our stuff was trying to be delivered at the school at 6 a.m. when nobody was there! She was able to find all of the boxes at the post office, and I went to pick it all up and it literally filled up the back of my SUV” to save the day!
It truly takes a village and the Grant County Fair’s Sunshine Day is proof of that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.