Hello everyone and thank you for coming to support us for this special occasion. I would first like to congratulate my fellow valedictorians: Lauren, Avery, Kai, and Brayden. I am immensely proud of all the hard work that you’ve put in in order to receive this honor, and I hope that you also feel a deep sense of pride in this accomplishment. We have all had our different academic journeys and have each faced our individual set of obstacles to get to this point.
My biggest struggle came with being first generation. I am a proud first generation Indian-American. My parents immigrated here from India in hopes of providing my siblings and I with a better life. Because of their efforts I will also be a first generation college student. Even with my parents’ love and support, it was challenging having to figure things out on my own when my parents were unsure of how to help.
Although this process hasn’t always been ideal, it has left me with many great life lessons and taught me the importance of patience, networking, and above all the value of learning.
The things I have learned haven’t always come from a textbook — they have come from late night talks with my academic advisor, even later research rabbit holes, and even from conversations with old friends.
Approaching conversations with my peers and teachers with a learner’s mindset has led to meaningful interactions that have transformed me from a frantic youth, heavily concerned on how to navigate the world, into a confident and sure young adult who is ready to face the world head on.
Moving forward, I hope each of you still takes the time to learn from the world around you. that you come to realize that the world has so much to offer, and that you learn about different ways of life, different perspectives, and different ideals.
Do so with a kind heart and open mind. Do so with the intent of learning from each person that crosses your path. This is what will allow you to feel a sense of fulfillment and purpose.
We are here to do great things, class of 2023. The day has come where we have been set loose into the world, and I have faith that we will do our part to learn from one another and create a world better than ever before. this is it guys — we’re graduating — and i’m excited to see each of you progress onward and become the absolute best version of yourselves. Thank you!
