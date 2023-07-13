Rick Willoby rides high, seated next to an iconic Dalmation. Driving the firetruck is a lot easier when it’s sitting on a trailer!
Landon Cofer rides his decorated Segway in the 4th of July parade.
Showing their patriotic spirit, Mayor Mark Christopher and his family showered Main Street with bubbles.
This polite pooch cranes its head to get a better view of the parade.
An enthusiastic crowd lined Williamstown’s Main Street to watch the parade pass by on July 4.
Children dressed in red, white, and blue lined the shady side of Main Street to watch the parade, wave at participants, and gather candy tossed by those in the parade.
It was hard to tell who was having more fun: the participants in the parade flinging candy or the children trying to chase it down.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.