2023 Champion ShowmanKarlee Menefee

2023 Champion Showmanship winnersPoultry Champion: Hoyt Beach

Rabbit Champion: Mylah Dunn

Sheep Champion: Skyler Menefee

Goat Champion: Logan Hollen

Goat Reserve Champion: Caid Yates

Swine Champion: Olivia Butler

Dairy Goat Champion: Logan Hollen

Dairy Goat Reserve Champion: Karlee Menefee

Dairy Cattle Champion: Leighton Holladay

Beef Champion: Brooke Scothorn

Beef Reserve: Carter Moore

Tyler Cummins Memorial ScholarshipThis year the scholarship was split between Kendall Mullins and Eli Blair

