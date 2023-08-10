2023 Champion ShowmanKarlee Menefee
2023 Champion Showmanship winnersPoultry Champion: Hoyt Beach
Rabbit Champion: Mylah Dunn
Sheep Champion: Skyler Menefee
Goat Champion: Logan Hollen
Goat Reserve Champion: Caid Yates
Swine Champion: Olivia Butler
Dairy Goat Champion: Logan Hollen
Dairy Goat Reserve Champion: Karlee Menefee
Dairy Cattle Champion: Leighton Holladay
Beef Champion: Brooke Scothorn
Beef Reserve: Carter Moore
Tyler Cummins Memorial ScholarshipThis year the scholarship was split between Kendall Mullins and Eli Blair
