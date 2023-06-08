The following speech was delivered by Senior Class President Phoenix Button at the 2023 Grant County High School commencement ceremony:
Over the past summer, I spent much of my time at Morehead State University in the Governor’s Scholarship program. While I was there, they continued to tell us how we only had 50,000 minutes in the program, and that we would need to be careful as to how we used that seemingly large number of minutes. And even though at times I wanted to go home, when they informed me that those 50,000 minutes were up, I sat not wanting to leave.
So, let me bore you all with some numbers, there are 187 days in a school year, that is 269,280 in one year. In our four years of high school, we have had 1,077,120 minutes to make the best that we can of Grant County High School.
And even though we all may not have enjoyed school, or each other for that matter, our minutes are now up. The days of variously themed student sections, late fair nights, pictures under Williamstown lights, homecomings at the Josephine, and so many other Grant County traditions are now over. So how well did we use our one million minutes? I’d say pretty well.
We are the class that made it through the final years of school without having a freshman and sophomore year because of the pandemic that was out of our control. We are the class that has had to be the role models to classes who are below us. We are the class who has talent in different parts of the school. I mean our athletics department shows this as we have at least 11 seniors on their way to the college level of athletics.
Two football players have signed letters of intent; Dylan Hammonds has broken all previous school records and he and the boys’ basketball team made it to regionals; and our girls’ basketball team won districts for the first time in nearly 30 years and became regional runners-up. The softball team won districts for the third year in a row; baseball had a successful season; and Audrey Shelton, our track and field athlete, did fantastic this year as she continued to break her own personal records. The soccer team was the district runner-up; our tennis team continued to show us what they can do; we have two five-time state champions in wrestling Olivia and Addison Messerly; and our golf team has their very own two-time individual regional champion Madi Hudson.
We can’t forget our amazing marching band, color guard, and our distinguished choir.
Our intelligence and club involvement is also outstanding. Our HOSA competed at their state leadership conference and came home with some bling. Our TSA members got to experience a state conference, as well as our student council and FBLA clubs. FFA members continue to make their marks and grow in numbers. SkillsUSA seniors brought home a lot of hardware.
Jules Padai Duve founded the self-love club which promotes love and happiness among its members,
And of course, our performing arts department put on a fantastic Wizard of Oz play this year. Genuinely, this class has it all.
Even though we may not be able to park that well, we have made it to the halfway mark, notice I didn’t say finish line because it’s not.
We all have a next step, whether it be college, a tech school, an internship, the military, or going straight into the workforce, but we all do have one thing in common: We. Are. Not. Done.
The work is just now going to begin, we are now in charge of our lives and have reached the halfway point where we decide what will make us happy or what is important.
The past twelve or thirteen years have been spent preparing us for this moment. And knowing us and our class, we got this.
When I look around, I see the many different connections that we have all made throughout the years, the memories made with each other. With some, that connection ends here, and with others, it may grow into the next step. But either way, I am grateful for every one of you and grateful that no matter what we will all always be proud to be a Grant County Brave.
To end, I just would like to say thank you to our parents and loved ones who have supported us until this moment,;we couldn’t have done it without you.
Thank you to our administration for your support and help to make this year end with a bang. Mr. Moody, as it was your first year, I hope our senior class made you proud and that hopefully, you will always remember the class of 2023.
And to all the teachers here I know your job is exhausting at times, but genuinely I can say without the teachers within this building and other buildings we would not be the people that we are.
It has been a privilege being your class president and I hope you use your future minutes wisely!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.