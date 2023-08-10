Grant County Septic paid $1,000 for Skyler Menefee’s grand champion country ham.
Mullins Supply Barn and Pro Innovations paid $625 for Lydia Smith’s grand champion country ham.
Heritage Bank paid 3.75 per pound for Carter Moore’s grand champion steer.
5-Star Portable Toilets paid $1,000 for Leighton Holladay’s grand champion feeder calf.
Quality Linework LLC paid $4,300 for Olivia Butler’s grand champion swine.
Jeff Doll, Triple R Livestock, and Rutz Flower Field paid $3,200 for Logan Hollen’s grand champion market goat.
Heritage Bank paid $2,000 for Nolan Cammack’s grand champion sheep.
