One person is dead and two have been hospitalized after a head-on collision in the 700 block of South Main Street in Williamstown on Wednesday night, according to KSP Post 6 public affairs officer David Jones.
Dry Ridge EMS transported the drivers of both vehicles, one male and one female, to hospitals in the area. Neither sustained life threatening injuries. Names of those involved have not been released.
The male passenger accompanying the female driver is deceased. No other passengers were present in either vehicle.
KSP received the call reporting the crash around 7:56 p.m. last night and the road remained closed until around 11 p.m., according to Jones.
