On July 12, the Grant County Grand Jury met and handed down nine indictments.
• Brian Harker, 66, faces eight charges: two counts of wanton endangerment (first degree), criminal mischief (first degree), fleeing or evading police (first degree), operating a motor vehicle under the influence (first offense in a 10-year period), leaving the scene of an accident, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, and license to be in possession of. The alleged events took place on May 29, 2023.
• Dewey J. Oaks, Jr., 65, was indicted for failure to comply with sex offender registry (first offense). The alleged charge was dated May 31, 2023.
• Daniel McDaniel, 32, was indicted for the murder of Brian Clark resulting from the operation of a motor vehicle, assault (second degree), operating a motor vehicle under the influence (third offense in a 10-year period), and possession of an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle. All alleged events took place May 17, 2023.
- Shane E. Howell, 30, was indicted for burglary (second degree), criminal mischief (second degree), theft by unlawful taking or disposition of property with a value under $500, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The alleged incidents occurred on June 1, 2023.
- Bobby G. Wood, Jr., 38, was indicted for burglary (third degree) and theft by unlawful taking or disposition of property with a value under $500. The alleged incidents took place June 18, 2023.
- Stephen Francis Dionne, 37, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance (first degree, third or subsequent offense, methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence (first offense in a 10-year period), unauthorized use of vehicle (first offense), and operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license.
- Jason W. Thomas, 44, was indicted for receiving stolen property value over $1,000. The alleged event occurred between March 31 and April 1.
- Patrick H. Spoonamore, 31, was indicted for flagrant non-support for the period alleged to have extended from Jan. 1, 2019 through May 31, 2023.
- Cory J. Collins, 29, was indicted for flagrant non-support for a period allegedly extending from Aug. 25, 2014 to May 31, 2023.