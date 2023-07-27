Grant County Schools’ summer break is quickly coming to a close with all classes set to resume on Thursday, Aug. 17, and the Board of Education is buzzing with activity prepping for those first days! On July 13 at the regular meeting of Grant County’s Board of Education, discussions included construction updates, certification of teachers/substitutes, and bus driver updates.
Staff Days will be staggered beginning on Aug. 15 for sixth and ninth grades only. Staff for all other grades (kindergarten through fifth, seventh, eighth, and 10th through 12th) will report on Aug. 16.
According to Superintendent Matt Morgan, construction projects are moving along, although some supply issues have caused plan drawings to need revision, pushing completion dates back.
Planning is being done to prevent disruption of classes for any projects that impact the school year. He reported the middle school roof probably will not be done until around October.
The Dry Ridge Elementary School project has been pushed back a month; bids are to be taken at the October meeting with construction in November. Morgan noted that the district “won’t have our culinary classrooms until probably March so the high school is working on plans for those kids to get experiences cooking and doing things outside the classroom.”
It will take thinking outside the box to accomplish this. Students will be taking field trips, using food trucks at the high school, and possibly going to Williamstown School cafeteria, etc. He said second semester has more food preparation, closer to the time the culinary classrooms will be completed.
The Mason Corinth Elementary School roof project and ATC will be finished in 2024, The Dry Ridge Elementary project is scheduled to be completed in 2025.
Miscellaneous
Costs
- Morgan explained Owen Electric discovered that for the past three years, readings have been for “three phase electric and the meter out there has only been reading two phase electric,” meaning the district owes $49,000. By statute, the company can only go back two years for arrears. He said the district will be making payments of $20,000 over the next 24 months to pay the arrears. The district may move to peak/off-peak hours to reduce costs. He said they are looking at different natural gas providers to get lower rates.
- The high school intercom, installed in 1998, cannot be repaired and must be replaced. They have one quote of $68,000 with another quote coming next week. He said the “hope is that we can use original cabling.”
- The Board Office server went out and will have to be replaced soon. The board will be getting quotes on replacement and estimate the cost to be roughly $20,000.
Fees
Computers:
- Morgan addressed school fees, saying the middle school computer fee, which was a $29 insurance fee before, will be $25 for middle school and $50 for high school. Middle school students will have use of the Chromebooks during the school day, however high school students will be taking theirs home.
Computers will be assigned to students, and that unit will follow that student throughout their remaining school years. Morgan said they are going to start self-insuring the computers. He noted that “while the current insurance is good, the turnaround time for it is rather lengthy.” He said, “You have to box it (the computer) up, ship it off and they ship it back to you,” taking time away from use. The district will use the fees to “create a fund and use that money to (repair units when) accidents happen” to the Chromebooks.
Band fees:
- The marching band fee has increased from $300 to $400. It has not changed for years, and it became apparent it needed to be raised. Morgan said it is still less than most surrounding band students pay.
- There will be a 4% processing fee on debit/credit card purchases.
Personnel
Emergency Certifi
- cations (EC): are necessary to fill positions. Morgan said EC’s will be done for substitute teachers and some regular classroom teachers in order to have positions filled for the upcoming year. Currently the district has around 30 positions unfilled. He said they will be hiring until the start of school, however, there will be the need for emergency certification to get them all qualified.
Only 28 teachers graduated from NKU in 2023, revealing a serious shortage of qualified teaching staff.
Morgan said there are plans to cover any shortages. Possibilities include online classes and “grow your own” and contracting with “BloomBoard,” which allows fourth year students to apprentice for a year and then be able to teach upon graduation. Some plans that include the board contracting with a student to pay their tuition in exchange for the student teaching in the district for a set number of years.
- Behavior consultants hired through ESRI funds: All have moved on to permanent positions, most outside the district, ostensibly due to 2023-2024 being the only year left for the positions through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER).
Morgan asked to convert one of the three behavior consultant positions to a social worker position in order to hire two social workers. While only covered for one year, the hope is the legislature, which indicated child mental health is a priority, will furnish funding for the positions to be continued beyond one year in the next session. Board members approved the change.
- Mason Corinth Elementary School’s principal is leaving.
- More Bus drivers: Morgan said they have hired three new drivers and have three more “in the pipeline” awaiting their Commercial Drivers License (CDL). The new hires may be due to the increased pay for drivers. This makes the district “two away from having Plan A 7:30 drop off and no bus cancellations, and Plan B with 7:15 drop off and second and third runs with no cancellations.” He said they “are expecting one or two more applications this week and we will have maybe some subs, too and our mechanics (will be) off bus driving” duty.
The workout rooms for personnel are almost complete. Once finished, there will be opportunity to take pictures.
Board office landscaping has been scheduled to replace weedy areas around the building with stone.
The new drug procedures approved in a previous meeting have been referenced in the Student Code of Conduct.
The next meeting, the August work session, is moved to Wednesday Aug. 2 at 6:15 p.m. For information, contact the Board Office at 859 824 3323.