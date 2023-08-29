Harrison County Varsity Fillies Volleyball team defeated the Mercer County Titans in three straight sets on Wednesday, Aug. 23.
Coach Bill Faulkner said he thought the team played well overall and started out with a strong opening.
“I thought we had a good game, I thought we played very well and we jumped out early which made a big difference in the sense of we played well,” Faulkner said.
The fillies took the first set with a score of 25-14, and didn’t give the Titans a moment to breathe, winning the second set 25-16. The fillies finished the game by taking the third set with a larger score gap of 25-6.
Faulkner said he was happy with the backline and frontline’s execution of the team offense and defense, and hopes to see the girls service improve at upcoming practices.
“As the match went along, I don’t think we served as well as I would have liked us to,” Faulkner said. “But, I thought we ran our offense very well, I thought we played good defense and passed the ball well which is kind of the three major things of volleyball.”
He said a good start to the match is crucial for his team, as he has seen them fall behind quickly with a slow start to a set.
With eight seniors on the varsity team, Faulkner said this season he is excited to work with some of the younger talent to help them prepare for next season.
Harrison County suffered something of a let-down following their Class 2A win over Mercer County, at least against 10th Region foe, George Rogers Clark.
The Lady Cards knocked off the Fillies on Aug. 24, in Winchester, in four sets. The visiting Fillies won the first set easily, 25-17, but then lost three straight sets...25-21, 25-17 and 25-13.
Harrison County bounced back on Monday night, though, smashing visiting Nicholas County in three sets, 25-10, 25-18 and 25-5. The Lady Jackets have not beaten the Fillies since both schools have begun varsity volleyball.
“I thought we bounced back from a disappointing performance against GRC,” Faulkner said. “Nicholas County has some really good athletes but I felt we took control early and played well in all phases of the game.”
Marissa Taylor led the Fillies with 11 kills against Nicholas County, Audrey Dawson had seven and Lillie Watson had six. Emma Renaker had 18 assists and five service aces, while her twin sister, Maddie led the Fillies with nine digs.
The Fillies took to the court again on Wednesday with another contest against a 38th District foe. This time, Harrison County went on the road to take on Robertson County, in Mt. Olivet. They return home on Thursday night to host Trinity Christian, at 7:30 p.m.