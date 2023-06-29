The motto for Rob Rairden’s veteran-owned business, FatBobs Wood Co., says, “Changing the world, one piece at a time.” This wizard with a chain saw creates custom works of art with the same power tool most people use to cut up trees, and on July 1 he will be traveling from his shop in Sevierville, TN to bring his art to Patriots Landing.
Rairden will be conducting five basic carving sessions in which participants will get a piece of cedar wood and learn how to make their own black bear. The sessions are sold out, but visitors can still enjoy watching the artist at work.
The event lasts from noon until 8 p.m. Food will be available from the Atlantic Coast Barbeque food truck.
The family-friendly event will also feature live music from Absent Dawn from 6-7:30 p.m.