After conducting some recognitions, the Dry Ridge City Council spent the bulk of the July 17 meeting discussing STR’s and hearing departmental reports> Council tabled a water and sewer ordinance and approved a zoning change.
Dry Ridge Councilwoman Ashley Brinker introduced the members of the newly formed Girl Scout Troop 1975, organized by Jessica Vincent, presenting each with a certificate and an invitation.
Mayor Greg Brockman told them, “We thank you girls; you are going to be our future.”
Ken Little recognized Sergeant Dave Osborne of the Dry Ridge Police Department for “28 years of dedicated law enforcement to our community. We wish him well in his retirement.” Thanking him for his service, City Administrator Ken Little and City Police Chief Rick Kells presented him his uniform hat and the weapon he used for his service, which, according to Little, is “a tradition throughout the law enforcement community.”
Brockman presented Ken Stone with a plaque to extend the appreciation of the community. Brockman said Stone, who moves to Lexington this month, has “done so much for this community that people don’t know because he is behind the scenes. He doesn’t get out there to be the first guy out the door and the first seen by the community.” He said Stone would be missed by a lot of people.
Little noted the city’s Personnel Policy has been printed and uploaded to the city website.
City Attorney Jack Gatlin discussed the next step in the short term rental STR) procedures. The city has a moratorium on new STRs until the end of December, 2023. He said Brockman has asked members of the community to join a committee to look into the matter and develop procedures for moving forward.
Brockman believes committee members face three main challenges:
• Between 100 to 120 short term rentals are listed on rental sites but only about 45 people made applications to this city Brockman stressed consistency to make sure no one is “slipping through the cracks.”
• A fee, whether per parcel or per unit, needs to be established that is related to services provided. Each STR is annually inspected by the Dry Ridge Fire Department to make sure they have modern equipment—smoke alarms, fire extinguishers, etc.—and have adequate entrances and exits.
• Finally, Brockman said, a decision needs to be made on “whether it is our intent to allow these (STRs) beyond residential zones and also in the neighborhood commercial zones and whether those neighborhood commercial zones should be treated similarly or differently than residential.” He said three or four owners are operating in neighborhood zones.
Brockman said he would like input from the council over the next month or two. “I think we need to look at approving and not approving these on certain grounds. I don’t think that should go to council; I think that should go to the Board of Adjustments. I think that is what the board is established for, these types of things. It’s like is a conditional use component to the zones.”
He outlined some items to be considered, such as parking and how many are in an area. He said the “challenging issue is where you do these per tax address, per unit” and the effect on the fire department, etc. Although, he said, “There is a possibility we are starting to hit our saturation point in the community.”
However City Clerk Megan Simpson noted they have received calls, and the office is telling them they are not accepting applications until January.
The following clarification was offered: if an STR changes hands, the permit is not transferred indefinitely with the property; all applications must be renewed annually.
Council discussed the cost of the Piddle Park upgrade. While it is appears to be roughly $18,000 over estimates, the final costs are not in. Little said these figures will be provided to the council once complete.
The roadwork in the city is moving along. Meeks Road received repairs and is “in pretty good shape” after about $8,000 in repair costs. Ruthman will be repaired after the concrete company has moved.
The city will be bidding out other road work in the Ridgewood Circle and Hogan’s Mill area. The hole has been filled and grouting around the pipe was “dug out and refilled,” but these are only temporary fixes.
The ribbon cutting and dedication for the updated Piddle Park took place on July 12.
Planning and Zoning reports that the home next to the Outdoor Power Store has been torn down and removed. The property was deemed a safety hazard. They are looking next to work on the “old pet salon” on Main Street.
Upgrades have been made at the park in order to provide better monitoring. There is a “facial recognition camera. We know exactly who is going in and out of our park. It is very state of the art; it is very advanced; it is very nice equipment. It has been installed down there, so hopefully it will keep our citizens safe as well as help Rick with the policing of” the park. Eventually, “the I.T. plan is to integrate the whole city with the same system,” replacing the older cameras that are outdated and cannot be replaced. License plate recognition is one element “you will see in the near future in the city of Dry Ridge, as well.”
Ordinance Number 900-2023, concerning potential water and sewer rate increases, gives the city 90 days to raise the rates. Brockman said Dry Ridge “got our letter from the City of Williamstown. We are going up 10% on water and 10% on sewer,” which will have to be passed on to customers.
Apparently, the city did try to have it split into 5% and 5% but were told they would not be able to do so.
Council decided to do a “rate study” to determine if this an appropriate rate raise. The reading of the ordinance was thus postponed.
Second reading of Ordinance Number 899-2023 (28 Taft Highway Zone Change from Mobile Home Park to Neighborhood Commercial) was approved and passed.
The next meeting will be held on Monday, August 21 at 6 p.m. at the City Building at 31 Broadway, Dry Ridge. For more information, call 859 824 3335.