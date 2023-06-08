Salutatorian Darius Melton delivered the following welcome at the 2023 Grant County graduation ceremonies:
Hello everyone, my name is Darius Melton! It is my pleasure to welcome you all to the 2023 Grant County High School graduation ceremony. Thank you all so much for being at this important rite of passage.
The last 13 years have helped shape our minds, personalities, social lives, and much more. School has been part of our lives every single day for so long, and things are about to change. This can certainly be a scary transition to go through, but this next chapter of our lives is something that we can all look forward to.
I would like to say congratulations to my fellow classmates. I would also like to give a huge shout out to the staff of Grant County High School. The teachers, counselors, administrators, and plenty of others have played an important role in these last years, so let’s give them a round of applause.
Another well deserved thank you goes out to the parents, families, and friends who nurtured us as we grew. We may not see each other every day from now on, but let’s take this last chance to make a wonderful final memory together.
So, who’s ready to get their fancy piece of paper?