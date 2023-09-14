According to Harrison County High School assistant cross country coach Stephanie Simpson, the Harrison County runners love to compete at the Mason County Invitational. She said that personal records, both for a career and for the season, are routinely set at that venue.

“This course has always been a favorite for our runners to compete on because it has historically been a ‘PR course,’ ” she said. “The cooler weather was perfect for running, and everyone showed up ready to compete. Put all of that together, and everyone who ran set a career PR or a season PR.

