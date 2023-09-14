According to Harrison County High School assistant cross country coach Stephanie Simpson, the Harrison County runners love to compete at the Mason County Invitational. She said that personal records, both for a career and for the season, are routinely set at that venue.
“This course has always been a favorite for our runners to compete on because it has historically been a ‘PR course,’ ” she said. “The cooler weather was perfect for running, and everyone showed up ready to compete. Put all of that together, and everyone who ran set a career PR or a season PR.
Madison Hunt ran exceptionally well in the varsity girls race, and set a new season PR of 21:59. All of the boys varsity runners set career PRs.
“The boys came out ready to run, and are really starting to show us what they are capable of,” Simpson said. “There were 15 varsity boys teams competing, and we placed 9th. Two of those teams were from our region, and we placed above them.”
In the middle school races Kiptyn Espinola, Holly Simonson, and Kyleigh Garett all competed.
“They looked strong in their races,” Simpson said of the middle school runners. “Compared to last year both Holly and Kyleigh looked stronger.”
The Breds and Fillies have a little more than one month left in the regular season, before the regional and state meets will be held.
“We definitely still have room to improve,” Simpson said. “It is essential that these kids keep working hard and keep showing up the way they did this weekend. If they can keep this momentum up then they are on target to have an excellent season.
The next scheduled cross country meet will be the Double S Stampede on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Scott County Park.
