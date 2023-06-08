Tumey takes third and sixth in hurdles at State Meet

Tanner Tumey saved his best for last, finishing as the only Harrison County athlete to score points in the Class 2A KHSAA Boys Track and Field Meet, held on Friday at the University of Kentucky.
Tumey, a sophomore, finished third in the 110 meter hurdles, just inches from taking first place. He ran the finals in a time of 15.46 seconds, nearly a dead-heat with second place finisher Riley Burton of Spencer County (15.45), and a whisker behind Jordan Piazza of Mercer County (15.32.)
In the 300 meter hurdles, Tumey finished in 6th place, with a time of 41.32 seconds. Butler Beasley won the event with a time of 39.59 seconds.
All told, Tumey earned nine team points for the Thorobreds, the entirety of what the team earned.
“Tanner hit a couple of hurdles and that probably kept him from finishing higher,” HCHS coach Robert Walker said. “He works extremely hard and it shows. I know he will continue to work at it and he will try to reach his goal of winning a state championship.”
Tumey was also a member of the 4x400 relay team that finished 22nd overall. The other runners in that event included Dylan Duckworth, Lawson Hunt and Camden Bowlin.
For the Fillies, Layla Davis and Marlie Tolle both competed in the Shot put. Davis was 12th overall with a toss of 30 feet, .5 inches, and Tolled was 14th with a throw of 29-9.
In the 300 meter hurdles, Madison Hunt was 15th with a time of 50.21 seconds.
Makenna Dennie and Arwen French both ran in the 100 meter hurdles. Dennie was 18th in a time of 18.08 and French was 20th with a time of 18.58.
“I was proud of how all our athletes competed,” Walker said. “I’ve been saying this all season, but we are so young that the future is looking very bright. We’re going to be tough to beat if everyone continues to work hard at their events.”
