The Breds and Fillies track teams participated in the Scott Classic Track and Field Meet, held on Saturday, May 6, in northern Kentucky.
The Fillies finished in 8th place, with 14 teams competing, and the Breds were 5th overall, with 16 teams participating.
The Fillies garnered 37 team points, well off the winning score of 109, set by Highlands High School. Scott was second with 95 points and Conner was third with 83.5 points.
On the boys side of the meet, the Breds were 5th overall with 41 team points. Cooper won the boys portion of the meet with 139 points. Highlands was second with 121 and Campbell County was third with 87.
“Again, we’re very young and in a year or two, we’ll be right there knocking on the door of winning some of these meets,” said HCHS track coach Robert Walker.
The lone win for the Fillies came in the 4x400 meter relay. Keylee Custard, Haley White, Makenna Dennie and Madison Hunt finished in 4:41.51.
Hunt took second place in the 300 meter hurdles and Dennie was 7th. Dennie took fourth overall in the 100 meter hurdles.
For the Thorobreds, Tanner Tumey was again the Breds leading scorer, though he failed to win any of the events he entered.
Tumey, who specializes in the hurdles, too 6th in the 300 meter hurdles and Garrett Wilson was 11th. In the 110 meter hurdles, Tumey was second overall and Wilson was third. Finally, in the triple jump, Tumey took third, overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.