Future Fillies Basketball Camp, Aug. 1-3The Harrison County High School Fillies will conduct a three-day camp, Aug. 1-3, to be held at the HCHS gymnasium. The camp will begin each day at 9 a.m. and conclude at 1 p.m. Fillies head coach Bill Watson, along with his high school staff and players will conduct the camp. Registration on the first day of camp will begin at 8 a.m.

A the camp, fundamentals will be stressed, including dribbling, passing, shooting and team play. Daily competitions will be held, including hot spots, free throws and competitive games of 3-on-3 and 5-on-five.

