Spirit Cards and car wash for football boosters
The Football Boosters are selling Spirit Cards, in conjunction with the HCHS wrestling teams, as a primary fund-raiser. These cards provide significant discounts to local and area businesses and restaurants. These cards cost $20 apiece. See a current player, coach or parent of a player for more information about purchasing those Spirit Cards.
There will be a car wash fund-raiser this Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Fifth Third Bank parking lot, in the Harrison Square area. The car wash begins at 10 a.m. and concludes at 2 p.m.
Lastly, several parents are heading up advertising sales for the yearly media guide that will feature this year’s players and coaches. See Tara Custard or Ginni Marshall for information about purchasing ads for the media guide.
Breds to host last pre-season grid scrimmages on Friday night
The Harrison County Thorobreds football team will wind up its pre-season scrimmages against Washington County, tomorrow night, Aug. 11, at the Harrison County Athletic Complex. The scrimmage is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m.
Breds head coach Ray Graham said he wants this scrimmage to be more “game-like,” than last week’s four-team scrimmage.
“I’d like to get the chain crew out there and make this just like a game, at least for a couple of quarters,” Graham said. “After a couple of quarters, then we can both work on some special situations.”
Harrison County will play six of their 10 regular season games at the Harrison County Athletic Complex, on the Hilltop.
They open the season on the road at the Trigg County Bowl where they will take on Calloway County on Aug. 19. Calloway County, like the Breds, are looking for improvement over their 2022 record. The Lakers were winless last year, going 0-10. The Breds are looking to better last year’s 2-8 mark.
Harrison County will play their first home game on Aug. 25, when Estill County comes to the Hilltop.
